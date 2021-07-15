Sport

Play gets underway as British Open returns at Royal St George's

15 July 2021 - 11:03 By Reuters
Ireland's Shane Lowry is the defending champion.
Ireland's Shane Lowry is the defending champion.
Image: REUTERS/Ian Walton

The 149th British Open began under clear skies and plenty of sunshine on Thursday as England's Richard Bland hit the opening tee shot at the undulating Royal St George's in Sandwich, Kent.

The championship was cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic but up to 32,000 fans will be allowed in each day this year after discussions with the government and public health authorities.

Bland belted a fine shot down the fairway as the opening group, which included Andy Sullivan and Marcus Armitage, were given a warm reception by the spectators.

Defending champion Shane Lowry has been grouped with former winner Louis Oosthuizen and Spain's recent US Open champion Jon Rahm for the start of this year's fourth major.

Other notable groups for the first two rounds include four-time champion Rory McIlroy, winner of the Open in 2014, playing alongside American Ryder Cup rival Patrick Reed.

A number of players have withdrawn from the tournament, including Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and 2015 British open winner Zach Johnson, who have both contracted the novel coronavirus. 

MORE:

Westwood confident of breaking major duck at British Open

It has been a decade since Lee Westwood was at the top of his game and the world rankings but the Englishman sees no reason why he cannot find the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Driving well the key for Johnson's British Open bid

Dustin Johnson has good memories of Royal St George's after finishing tied second at the 2011 British Open and the world number one is confident of ...
Sport
18 hours ago

'I was born with a club foot': Rahm cites reason for short back swing

U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm put to rest speculation on why his back swing is shortened, explaining that being born with club foot means he has ...
Sport
1 day ago

Blast from the past: Player wins the claret jug for second and third time

Today in SA sports history: July 13
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sono on his products Mosimane and Zwane facing off in the Champions League ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. WATCH | 'He's only trying to make a living' - Lucky Lekgwathi’s restaurant ... Soccer
  4. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  5. Why Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is yet to be paid a salary since his ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?