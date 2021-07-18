Sport

Royal & Ancient, PGA support transgender golfer after reports of abuse at British Open

18 July 2021 - 12:09 By Reuters
Alison Perkins, a transgender woman who competed in regional qualifying for the tournament, was at the spectator village as a PGA professional and was coaching at the Swingzone before deciding to leave early following abuse and threats.
Alison Perkins, a transgender woman who competed in regional qualifying for the tournament, was at the spectator village as a PGA professional and was coaching at the Swingzone before deciding to leave early following abuse and threats.
Image: TPC Harding Park/Twitter

British Open organisers and the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) pledged support for a transgender player who was subjected to abuse when coaching fans during a tournament at Royal St George's this week, British media said.

Alison Perkins, a transgender woman who competed in regional qualifying for the tournament, was at the spectator village as a PGA professional and was coaching at the Swingzone before deciding to leave early following abuse and threats.

Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A), organisers of the tournament, offered support to Perkins.

"Alison is a valued member of the PGA's Swingzone team and we are deeply disturbed to have learned of the incident earlier this week," the R&A said in a statement reported on several British media outlets.

"We will be reaching out to Alison to offer our support and make it clear she is most welcome at The Open in future.

"We strongly believe that golf should be open to all and deplore any kind of discriminatory behaviour."

Perkins told The Telegraph her decision to leave The Open early was the right one as she needed "to be safe, keep my self respect and manage the hurt and pain this causes in my own way".

"In my life I've had to fight many times to continue my journey to be a better me, coach and professional golfer... This is not worth the fight," Perkins said.

Perkins also received the backing of the PGA following the incident.

"We enjoy a diverse membership of more than 8,000 PGA Professionals, who should all be free to work without fear of discrimination or prejudice," Sky Sports quoted the PGA as saying in a statement. 

MORE:

Oosthuizen, Spieth light up British Open

Former champions Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth sparkled in the morning sunshine to set the pace in the first round of the 149th British Open at ...
Sport
2 days ago

Oosthuizen chases down Morikawa to lead Open at halfway point

Former champion Louis Oosthuizen chased down American pace-setter Collin Morikawa then turned on the afterburners to take a two-stroke halfway lead ...
Sport
1 day ago

Macintyre makes hay in sun, but Royal St George's course bites back

With a clear blue sky above, the lightest of breezes and fairways still playing relatively soft, the Royal St Georges's course looked vulnerable when ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Willett, Sullivan, Harding set pace at British Open

England's Danny Willett and Andy Sullivan along with South African Justin Harding set the early clubhouse target with rounds of 67 as the 149th ...
Sport
2 days ago

Play gets underway as British Open returns at Royal St George's

The 149th British Open began under clear skies and plenty of sunshine on Thursday as England's Richard Bland hit the opening tee shot at the ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Judgment reserved in Royal AM's application to have PSL CEO Mato Madlala held ... Soccer
  2. Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC not televising Chiefs in Champions League final: ... Soccer
  3. SABC slams Caf selling rights for Kaizer Chiefs’ Champions League final to ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  5. Royal AM disciplinary hearing postponed Soccer

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...