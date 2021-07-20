Cardboard beds are not meant to stop athletes having sex at the Olympics

Claims that the cardboard beds at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are “anti-sex” are fake news.

Last week pictures of the beds at the Games went viral on social media after Olympic runner Paul Chelimo shared the beds were made of “high resistance lightweight cardboard” to avoid intimacy among athletes.

In the viral thread, Chelimo said the beds “will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports”.

He joked that those who pee on the beds were at risk, saying once a carton box is wet, the bed falls over.