South African tennis star Kevin Anderson secured his seventh career ATP title after a nail-biting clash against 20-year-old Jenson Brooksby in straight sets to win the Hall of Fame Open in Newport‚ Rhode Island.

It has been a tough year for Anderson‚ who jumped 39 places to No 74 in the FedEx ATP Rankings after his sixth ATP Tour title‚ after beating Brooksby on Sunday.

The former World No 5 is battling back from injuries and bounced back in impressive fashion to defeat #NextGenATP American Brooksby 7-6(8)‚ 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

“It’s been a pretty tough run with some injuries. But to be back here at the International Tennis Hall of Fame with such history‚ this couldn’t be a better week for me to start‚ hopefully‚ my comeback‚” Anderson said.