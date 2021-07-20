SA tennis star Kevin Anderson secures his seventh career ATP title
South African tennis star Kevin Anderson secured his seventh career ATP title after a nail-biting clash against 20-year-old Jenson Brooksby in straight sets to win the Hall of Fame Open in Newport‚ Rhode Island.
It has been a tough year for Anderson‚ who jumped 39 places to No 74 in the FedEx ATP Rankings after his sixth ATP Tour title‚ after beating Brooksby on Sunday.
The former World No 5 is battling back from injuries and bounced back in impressive fashion to defeat #NextGenATP American Brooksby 7-6(8)‚ 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.
“It’s been a pretty tough run with some injuries. But to be back here at the International Tennis Hall of Fame with such history‚ this couldn’t be a better week for me to start‚ hopefully‚ my comeback‚” Anderson said.
“I’m very motivated to get back. But it all starts with each match‚ and I was able to really grind it out.”
The 35-year-old Anderson‚ a wild card‚ made his only previous appearance on the Newport grass in 2008‚ when he was a 22-year-old ranked World No 115. Since then‚ he has reached two major finals and competed at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2018.
“Thanks to the tournament for giving me a wild card. It definitely worked out for me‚” he said.
“The last time I was here was in 2008. It’s significant in a way. I was just starting my career‚ and I guess I’m towards the end‚ but definitely [am] very motivated to keep going.”
This is Anderson's first tour-level triumph since June in 2019 and he is the first South African to triumph in Newport since Neville Godwin in 2001.