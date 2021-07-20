SA v Japan soccer match will be first stress test of Tokyo Games

The first major test of how an Olympics can be held in the midst of a pandemic may well come this week in the men’s soccer tournament when Japan face a South Africa side that could struggle to field 11 players due to the novel coronavirus.

South Africa’s squad was severely depleted by COVID-19 infections and withdrawals before they left for the Games and was then hit with the news that two players and a video analyst had tested positive on arrival in Tokyo.

Organisers said late on Monday that 21 members of the delegation were close contacts, leaving South Africa walking a tightrope ahead of Thursday’s match against the hosts.

The Olympic playbook on coronavirus prevention measures mandates that to compete a close contact must return daily negative PCR tests, including one within six hours of competition.

They must also undergo a health check by an expert and receive permission from their international sporting federation.