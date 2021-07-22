Schoenmaker‚ who missed qualifying for Rio 2016 by one-hundredth of a second‚ has collected silverware from every major international gala except the Olympics.

Getting a medal in Tokyo is a sideshow‚ she’ll have you believe.

She warns against placing undue significance on the 2min 20.17sec African record she clocked at the SA trials in Gqeberha in April‚ the fastest time in the world so far this year. It’s nearly three-quarters-of-a-second quicker than her nearest rival in the longer event‚ Britain’s Molly Renshaw.

Her ranking guarantees nothing‚ she said. “I really had a good race in trials and I was very happy‚ so for me to just try to swim that time again would be amazing.

“I think anyone has a chance‚ you mustn’t leave out the person who’s eighth because she also has a chance of medalling. It depends on how you feel that day.

“I don’t put too much pressure on myself because the ultimate goal is not to always win a medal but to just give my best and walk out of here smiling.”

In some ways Schoenmaker is a throwback to Penny Heyns‚ the last SA woman to win an Olympic swimming medal‚ the 100m breaststroke bronze at Sydney 2000. Heyns is the only woman in the world to have won the Olympic breaststroke double‚ a feat she achieved at Atlanta 1996.

Heyns refused to predict world records‚ even when she was pumping them out like cans of baked beans on a factory conveyor belt in 1999.

Like Heyns‚ Schoenmaker prefers to treat her rivals with respect and to use her Christian faith to explain her success.

Only once in our interview this week did Schoenmaker show something of her competitive nature.

That was when she was asked about the 100m breaststroke‚ where her 1:05.74 continental mark is just more than a second slower than the 1:04.72 world lead by American Lilly King.

“I wouldn’t say they must cut me out [as a medal contender]‚” said Schoenmaker. “I’m going to try my best to do my best‚ but obviously the 100m is clearly not my strongest one.