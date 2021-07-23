Five medals! That is the haul Team SA should achieve at the Tokyo Olympics‚ which kick off in earnest on Saturday.

It may be half the 10 gongs SA won at the Rio Games five years ago‚ but it’ll still be a solid haul.

In 2016 SA had more than 20 medal contenders‚ and on this occasion one can count as many as 13‚ though 10 is probably a more sober assessment.

Divide by two and that normally gives one the number of actual medals.

And if one considers that SA’s richest Olympic bounty at a single Games is 10‚ achieved on three occasions‚ followed by six‚ also done three times‚ then five is a not-unimpressive target‚ though six or even seven are not beyond the realms of possibility‚ if all the stars align.

SA has two potential medal opportunities on Saturday — the men’s cycling road race and women’s judo —though neither are realistic‚ especially with ace rider Daryl Impey out injured.