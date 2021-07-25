Sport

Naomi Osaka refreshed and ready after first win since May

25 July 2021 - 09:36 By Reuters
Naomi Osaka of Japan is aiming for Tokyo Olympics gold.
Naomi Osaka of Japan is aiming for Tokyo Olympics gold.
Image: Mark Brown/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka said she was feeling refreshed and ready to play, following a dominant 6-1 6-4 win over China's Zheng Saisai in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympic Games - her first victory since taking a mental health break two months ago.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion had not played a competitive match since the French Open in May, when she withdrew after being fined for skipping the mandatory post-match press conferences on mental health reasons.

Osaka said she appreciated taking time away from the court ahead of the Games in Tokyo, where she was chosen to light the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony on Friday night.

"More than anything, I'm just focused on playing tennis," she said in her first appearance in front of media in more than two months.

"Playing the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so I feel like the break I took was very needed. But I feel definitely a little bit refreshed and happy again."

Osaka was in ominous form against the 52nd-ranked Zheng, racing through the first set in just 32 minutes.

In the second set, the 23-year-old gained another early break but squandered two match points on the Chinese player's serve at 5-3.

Osaka went on to serve out the match to love.

MORE:

SA rowers crash out of Tokyo Games

SA’s rowers crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics when the two heavyweight men’s crews finished last in their repechages on Sunday.
Sport
5 hours ago

Two Tokyo Olympics show long arc of Japan's tech decline

"Japan is good at taking things from zero to one, and not so much at taking them from one to 10," he said. "Japan wins in technology and loses in ...
Business
5 hours ago

Race walker Shange out of Games after CAS upholds doping ban

SA race walker Lebogang Shange will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld his four-doping ban on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Tokyo Olympic Games: SA is waiting for a hero

Not even an adventurous attack by cyclist Nic Dlamini could rescue Team SA yesterday from their worst opening-day display at an Olympics since at ...
Sport
12 hours ago

China’s Yang grabs first gold of Tokyo Games

China’s Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after prevailing in a battle of nerves with Russian Anastasiia Galashina ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa keeps a close eye on Royal AM saga as it unfolds Soccer
  2. Boucher will address Paul Adams racism allegations when he is ‘back in SA’ Cricket
  3. Former SABC football analyst Coudjoe Amankwaa dies Soccer
  4. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  5. British and Irish Lions emerge from battle of monstrous hits beating the Boks Rugby

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...