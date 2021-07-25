SA rowers crash out of Tokyo Games

SA’s rowers crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics when the two heavyweight men’s crews finished last in their repechages on Sunday.

The four of Lawrence Brittain, Kyle Schoonbee, John Smith and Sandro Torrente were among the nation’s top podium contenders, but they produced another slow performance to disappear without a trace into the consolation B-final on Wednesday.

Coupled with the exit of the men’s pair of Jake Green and Luc Daffarn, who were not considered silverware potential, SA rowers will not compete in an Olympic A-final for the first time since Atlanta 1996.

At the intervening five Games they’d made A-finals every time and won three medals.

The four were expected to continue that tradition, but they were unable to improve after their poor showing in Saturday’s heats.

Romania won the men’s four repechage in 6min 09.72sec and the Netherlands placed second to take the last two remaining spots for Wednesday’s final.