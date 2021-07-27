SA celebrates Tatjana Schoenmaker winning the country’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Social media was abuzz with reaction to Tatjana Schoenmaker securing SA's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with many predicting even more success for team SA.

Schoenmaker took silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke on Tuesday morning.

She set the games alight on Monday when she set a new Olympic record in the event, but swam her slowest time in her three swims at these Games to finish behind American Lydia Jacoby in the final.

Another medal will come later in the day when Bianca Buitendag takes on top seed Carissa Moore in the women's surfing final.

Buitendag caused an upset on Tuesday when she beat No.2 seed Caroline Marks and several others to make it through to the final.

Swimmer Chad le Clos won his men's 200m butterfly semifinal to book a place in Wednesday's final.

Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the toast of social media on Tuesday. Here are some of the reactions: