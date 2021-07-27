Tatjana Schoenmaker wins SA's first medal of the Tokyo Games

Tatjana Schoenmaker has won SA’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics, taking silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke on Tuesday morning.

She touched in 1min 05.22sec — her slowest time in her three swims in this event — to finish behind American teenager Lydia Jacoby in 1:04.95.

Defending champion Lilly King of the US was third in 1:05.54.

The South African is well primed to win two medals at this showpiece, going into the 200m breaststroke heats on Wednesday as the favourite.

But had Schoenmaker replicated the 1:04.82 Olympic record she had clocked in the heats on Sunday, she would have taken gold on Tuesday morning.

Schoenmaker, who went 1:05.07 in Monday’s semifinal, is the first SA woman to win a Games swimming medal since Penny Heyns at Sydney 2000.

But she won’t be able to match her compatriot’s feat from Atlanta 1996 of being the only woman to win the breaststroke double at a Games.