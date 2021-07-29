The department of sport would back the creation of a platform to investigate racial discrimination in rugby similar to the transformation hearings that have held the nation spellbound as bombshells continued to be revealed in cricket in the past few weeks.

The nation has sat on the edge of their seats as Cricket SA’s (CSA) Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings‚ led by respected Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza and established to investigate racial discrimination in the sport‚ heard horrific stories of the past and present from players and officials.

Some of the black cricketers who have shared stories of discrimination and racism in the game under oath at the SJN hearings include Paul Adams‚ Roger Telemachus‚ Aaron Phangiso and Thami Tsolekile.