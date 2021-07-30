In a stunning development‚ the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the departure of seasoned broadcasters Robert Marawa and Vaylen Kirtley from the public broadcaster.

In a short statement‚ the SABC said on Friday morning that the much-loved Marawa departs after the conclusion of the MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on both Metro FM and Radio 2000 simultaneously.