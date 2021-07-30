Sport

‘Forever the best’ — Fans react to Robert Marawa leaving the SABC

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
30 July 2021 - 15:22
Radio personality Robert Marawa has parted ways with the SABC.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Social media was flooded with reactions to broadcaster Robert Marawa leaving the SABC.

Marawa’s departure, along with Vaylen Kirtley, was confirmed by the public broadcaster on Friday. 

“Ms Kirtley presented the sport segment of SABC’s television current affairs show Morning Live and was also an anchor for SABC sport programming. She joined the SABC 20 years ago and started with junior sports programmes at the time.

“The SABC would like to wish Mr Marawa and Ms Kirtley well in their future endeavours and appreciates their contribution to SABC sport programming.”

Marawa leaves after the conclusion of his popular radio show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

Fans were shocked by the news and took to Twitter to hail the broadcaster, and urged him to stream his show from his own station online.

Here are some reactions so far:

Robert Marawa and SABC part ways

In a stunning development‚ the SABC has announced the departure of seasoned broadcasters Robert Marawa and Vaylen Kirtley from the public broadcaster.
Sport
4 hours ago

'Our prayers are with you': Well wishes pour in for Robert Marawa after Covid-19 health scare

Marawa issued a statement on Monday, revealing that he was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and spent a week in ICU.
Sport
1 month ago

Sportscaster Robert Marawa reveals he spent a week in ICU as he battled Covid-19

Popular sportscaster Robert Marawa has revealed that he battled Covid-19 for three weeks and his health deteriorated to such an extent that he spent ...
Sport
1 month ago
