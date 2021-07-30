‘Forever the best’ — Fans react to Robert Marawa leaving the SABC

Social media was flooded with reactions to broadcaster Robert Marawa leaving the SABC.

Marawa’s departure, along with Vaylen Kirtley, was confirmed by the public broadcaster on Friday.

“Ms Kirtley presented the sport segment of SABC’s television current affairs show Morning Live and was also an anchor for SABC sport programming. She joined the SABC 20 years ago and started with junior sports programmes at the time.

“The SABC would like to wish Mr Marawa and Ms Kirtley well in their future endeavours and appreciates their contribution to SABC sport programming.”

Marawa leaves after the conclusion of his popular radio show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

Fans were shocked by the news and took to Twitter to hail the broadcaster, and urged him to stream his show from his own station online.

Here are some reactions so far: