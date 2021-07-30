‘Forever the best’ — Fans react to Robert Marawa leaving the SABC
Social media was flooded with reactions to broadcaster Robert Marawa leaving the SABC.
Marawa’s departure, along with Vaylen Kirtley, was confirmed by the public broadcaster on Friday.
“Ms Kirtley presented the sport segment of SABC’s television current affairs show Morning Live and was also an anchor for SABC sport programming. She joined the SABC 20 years ago and started with junior sports programmes at the time.
“The SABC would like to wish Mr Marawa and Ms Kirtley well in their future endeavours and appreciates their contribution to SABC sport programming.”
Marawa leaves after the conclusion of his popular radio show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.
Fans were shocked by the news and took to Twitter to hail the broadcaster, and urged him to stream his show from his own station online.
Here are some reactions so far:
Robert Marawa will forever remain the Best broadcaster both on Radio and TV #Marawa Respect pic.twitter.com/iknInuv8ZY— Vuyisile Ka Mangxola (@Vuyi_Mangxola) July 30, 2021
Robert Marawa must bring us sport on his own digital Sport Radio platform...we are in the era of live streaming anyway,so 06:00pm every weekday will still do it for us pic.twitter.com/IH1HeUodeR— 📀#FreeSpirit_HappySoul📀 (@Banana____Joe) July 30, 2021
Robert Marawa is the brand and he is bigger than sabc and Supersport #Marawa pic.twitter.com/nlklzMROqu— hykhona!!! (@PedroDj16) July 30, 2021
Robert Marawa sihamba nawe. Take us with you. You are our leader in sports fraternity. pic.twitter.com/UgR5NFck1e— Bin Lui (@BinnLui) July 30, 2021
Robert Marawa should just be his own boss once... Retweet if you agree.... pic.twitter.com/iKzituUb5B— Your Author (@MeshackBevhula) July 30, 2021
You can't keep a good man down 🤞🏾 Robert Marawa is an undisputed heavyweight of sports broadcast. What ever you do we behind you nja yam 🤜🏽 pic.twitter.com/8ujHDXhhA0— Muvenda are na Sauce 😋😎 (@lesh_howard) July 30, 2021
I will always refer to you as 'Sir Robert Marawa'— Okzit (@OBDlelaphantsi) July 30, 2021
You're awesome! pic.twitter.com/331Ypau6k2
Without SABC without Supersport Robert Marawa will remain a legend.he makes them uncomfortable at the top while his giving us at the bottom so much respect pic.twitter.com/VkitpQF71Z— Archie Phuti (@PhutiArchie) July 30, 2021
Big man, Robert Marawa 'we stan. Create your Audio Streaming. Will gather your listeners from kasi to kasi & open hang out spots with Wi-Fi for them to listen to you. #JohanRupertMustFall pic.twitter.com/4FWBaSTe21— ❤️🕯️🕊️Kiki (@Maki_Motsepe) July 30, 2021