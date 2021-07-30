Sport

WATCH | Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in world record time

30 July 2021 - 11:15 By Reuters

Tatjana Schoenmaker scooped SA’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Games when she won the women’s 200m breaststroke in a world record time on Friday morning.

Schoenmaker screamed with delight when she caught sight of her 2min 18.95sec time, the first individual world record of this gala.

She wept with joy when she was congratulated by the American silver and bronze medallists, Lilly King and Annie Lazor, and her fifth-placed Tuks teammate Kaylene Corbett. 

