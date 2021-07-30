Wayde van Niekerk insists he’s fit enough to slug out three full rounds

Wayde van Niekerk begins the defence of his Olympic 400m crown at the Tokyo Games on Sunday insisting he is fit enough to slug it out for three full rounds.

He will need to get through the heats on Sunday‚ semifinals on Monday and then deliver the pièce de résistance in the final on Thursday.

Three races in five days seems like a hectic schedule for someone who in two seasons has done just five 400s‚ with the narrowest gap between two races being 10 days.

Van Niekerk‚ whose right knee had to be surgically reconstructed after injuring it in a game of tag rugby in late 2017‚ hasn’t had the opportunity before now to prove he has the legs to go the championship distance‚ but he’s confident he can.

“I believe [I can run three rounds]‚” said the owner of the 43.03sec world record.

“That’s why I’ve taken this challenge to be here at the Games and make sure I compete competitively.