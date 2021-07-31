Sport

Spain’s Carreno Busta beats listless Djokovic for bronze

31 July 2021 - 11:42 By Reuters
Pablo Carreno Busta of Team Spain celebrates victory after his men's singles bronze medal match against Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan on July 31, 2021.
Pablo Carreno Busta of Team Spain celebrates victory after his men's singles bronze medal match against Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan on July 31, 2021.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta claimed the bronze medal in the tennis men’s singles at the Tokyo Games on Saturday, triumphing 6-4 6-7(6) 6-3 over a listless Novak Djokovic, a day after the Serbian was stopped in his bid to complete a historic “Golden Slam”.

 The world number one had arrived in Tokyo aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. But that quest came to an end after he was beaten by fifth-ranked German Alexander Zverev in Friday’s semifinal.

 Saturday’s loss to Carreno Busta marks Djokovic’s third appearance and second defeat in a singles bronze medal match. He won the bronze at the Beijing Games in 2008 before losing to Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro in London four years later.

 The 34-year-old has a chance to go for yet another bronze on Saturday in the mixed doubles, partnering Nina Stojanovic against Australian pair Ash Barty and John Peers. 

READ MORE

WATCH | Olympic gold medal and world record for Tatjana Schoenmaker

Tatjana Schoenmaker scooped SA’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Games as she won the women’s 200m breaststroke in a world record on Friday morning.
Sport
1 day ago

SA celebrates Tatjana Schoenmaker setting a world record on her way to Olympic gold

Schoenmaker screamed with delight when she caught sight of her time and wept with joy as she was embraced by those around her.
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Tatjana Schoenmaker describes the moment she realised she set a world record

Minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa has lavished praise on SA swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker after she smashed the women’s 200m butterfly world ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Chelius breaks SA record as male swimming loses proud Olympic tradition

Another SA woman‚ another record. Emma Chelius broke her own national women’s 50m freestyle mark at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night to advance to ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nodada and Fielies heading to Chiefs? Comitis says he’s also heard the rumours Soccer
  2. Willard Katsande leads the list of exits out of Kaizer Chiefs’ Naturena ... Soccer
  3. Itumeleng Khune joins Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe in the Kaizer Chiefs record ... Soccer
  4. Kolisi felt disrespected: ‘I felt I wasn’t given the same access to the referee’ Rugby
  5. 'Flop' or fall guy? — Fans blame Ronwen Williams for SA under-23s crashing out ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail