Sport

Olympics

Akani Simbine scrapes into 100m final at Tokyo Games

David Isaacson Sports reporter
01 August 2021 - 12:42
Akani Simbine in the 100m heats at the Tokyo Olympics
Akani Simbine in the 100m heats at the Tokyo Olympics
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Akani Simbine will shoot it out for the title of world’s fastest man later on Sunday afternoon after qualifying as a fastest loser in the semifinals.

He clocked 9.90 sec to finish fourth in the third heat, behind China’s Bingtian Su (9.83), American Ronnie Baker (9.83) and Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs (9.84). 

The rest of the field will be Americans Fred Kerley (9.96) and Trayvon Bromell (10.00), Canadian Andre De Grasse (9.98), Zharnel Hughes (9.98) and Nigerian Enoch Adegoke (10.00),

Gift Leotlela was fourth in the first semifinal, clocking 10.03 before he went down with what looked like a hamstring injury.

And Shaun Maswanganyi was sixth in the second semifinal in 10.10.

MORE

Akani Simbine leads SA's three-way charge into Tokyo 100m semis

Akani Simbine led a three-pronged SA sprint attack on the 100m heats at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday‚ with the trio all advancing to Sunday’s ...
Sport
23 hours ago

'Nervous' Wayde van Niekerk advances to 400m semifinals in Tokyo

Defending champion Wayde van Niekerk admitted he had nerves after he ran a less-than-perfect race in the 400m heats at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.
Sport
6 hours ago

SA-born golfer wins Games silver for Slovakia in Tokyo

SA-born golfer Rory Sabbatini won an Olympic silver medal at the Tokyo Games on Sunday — for his newly adopted country of Slovakia.
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Percy Tau scores stunning first goal for Brighton Soccer
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. Kolisi felt disrespected: ‘I felt I wasn’t given the same access to the referee’ Rugby
  4. Nodada and Fielies heading to Chiefs? Comitis says he’s also heard the rumours Soccer
  5. Boks bludgeon B&I Lions to level series Rugby

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail