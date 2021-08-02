Sport

‘Name the cabal and we’ll act’ — Floyd Shivambu urges Robert Marawa to identify those behind his axing

02 August 2021 - 07:10
The EFF's Floyd Shivambu has weighed in on the SABC parting ways with Robert Marawa. File photo.
Image: Financial Mail

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has called on popular media personality Robert Marawa to name the people behind his recent axing at the SABC.

On Friday the broadcaster parted ways with the sports presenter after the conclusion of his show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

Marawa shared a WhatsApp text message exchange with SABC acting station manager Kina Nhlengethwa in which he was told not to return to work for his final show.

While many fans reacted to the news with shock, Shivambu urged Marawa to name the cabal.

“Who is this cabal in SABC Sport Live and the SABC which continuously mutilates the broadcaster’s capacity to attract and keep as many listeners and viewers as possible?” asked Shivambu

“You, Robert Marawa, understand the space and broadcasting craft and many people appreciate it. Name the cabal, we’ll act.”

Attempts to get further comment from Shivambu was unsuccesful at the time of publishing this article. Any comment will be included once received.

This is the second time Marawa has been fired by the public broadcaster after the two first parted ways in 2017.

In the text message Marawa shared on Twitter, Nhlengethwa told him not to report for duty and said his last show had been cancelled.

“So after serving the public broadcaster through time, I am sent yet another text from a person in an ‘acting’' position informing me of this.

“Same modus operandi as SS. What do they fear about the last show? Thank you, Mzansi, for the love and support through the years,” Marawa wrote.

