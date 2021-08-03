Sport

'He's firing shots'- Mzansi reacts to Robert Marawa spilling the tea

03 August 2021 - 11:00
Radio personality Robert Marawa parted ways with the SABC.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Social media has been abuzz with reactions after sports presenter Robert Marawa's interview with JJ Tabane.

On Monday, the popular media personality spilt the beans on his departure from the SABC on eNCA's Power to Truth

Marawa parted ways with the public broadcaster on Friday after the conclusion of his show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

Speaking to Tabane, Marawa detailed his time at SuperSport and the SABC and shared some of the difficulties he faced during his tenure. 

He also promised fans that his departure was not the end of the road.

“As long as there is oxygen, Marawa will happen,” he said. “As long as there is oxygen, things are going to be happening”.

Marawa recently shared a WhatsApp text message exchange with SABC acting station manager Kina Nhlengethwa in which he was told not to return to work for his final show.

“So after serving the public broadcaster through time, I am sent yet another text from a person in an “acting’' position informing me of this.

“Same modus operandi as SS. What do they fear about the last show? Thank you, Mzansi, for the love and support through the years,” Marawa wrote.

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu called on Marawa to name the people behind his axing.

On social media, many who reacted to the interview said they wanted more and echoed Shivambu's call. Others praised Mawara for “speaking his truth”. 

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say: 

