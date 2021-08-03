Safa not happy with Marawa's departure from the SABC

The SA Football Association (Safa) has joined many unhappy South Africans in openly condemning the unpopular decision by the SABC not to renew the contract of sports presenter Robert Marawa.

The public broadcaster announced last week that they have parted ways with the outspoken and hugely popular Marawa who hosted daily sports programme Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

“Safa wishes to express its disapproval following the termination of Robert Marawa’s contract with the public broadcaster SABC as this will hinder football development and professional profiling of the sport‚” said Safa in their statement on Tuesday morning in which they also indicated that they will be seeking a meeting with the SABC to discuss this matter.

“Robert Marawa has over the years excelled as a major contributor to the analysis‚ insight and debate of football on the African continent and global stage.