WATCH | Cheers & tears as SA's golden girl Tatjana Schoenmaker comes home

Olympic 200m breaststroke golden girl Tatjana Schoenmaker arrived back in the country on Monday August 2 2021 and flashed the biggest of smiles as she emerged from the international arrivals terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Friends, family and fans erupted in cheers as the Golden Girl walked into the arrivals hall. Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa showered Schoenmaker with praise and thanked the swimmer for carrying the hopes of the nation on her small shoulders.

Schoenmaker says the experience has not quite sunk in but being back home will give her time to take it all in.