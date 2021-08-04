What you said: Fans want Robert Marawa back on SABC airwaves

Football fans are calling for the return of sports presenter Robert Marawa to the SABC airwaves after his sacking last week.

Marawa announced via Twitter last Friday that he had parted ways with the public broadcaster. He hosted Marawa Sport Worldwide on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

He shared a screenshot of an exchange between him and SABC acting station manager Kina Nhlengethwa.

“The reason for my call earlier was to first inform you about the press release that was going out earlier on. The second one was to further inform you that you need not come in for the show today as there will be no MSW broadcast show tonight,” read the text.

In response, Marawa told Nhlengethwa she should have sent an email and questioned her capacity for announcing his departure.

His exit didn’t sit well with most readers who were asked whether they approved of sports presenters Andile Ncube and Thomas Mlambo replacing him.

A total of 77% said they want Marawa back, 15% said they had no interest in the show, and 7% said Ncube and Mlambo were good for the job.