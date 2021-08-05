Going for gold! Roland Schoeman writes to Ramaphosa to offer his services as sports minister

There is no stopping celebrated SA swimmer Roland Schoeman's ambitious goal to become the sports minister, after he escalated his proposal to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

Schoeman decided to petition the president after “an overwhelming” public response to his suggestion on social media.

In a page-long letter, Schoeman detailed his qualifications and listed his sporting achievements, saying ministers should have the necessary know-how to serve in their portfolios, coupled with real-world experience.

“In my humble opinion, we need ministers and a cabinet that are fit for purpose and know what they are doing. Some real-world experience would be helpful as well,” he wrote.

Schoeman put his hat in the ring for the position on Monday after Ramaphosa said he was applying his mind to the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle.

In his letter to the president, he said he received nearly 1-million responses, a strong indicator people expect more from the sports ministry.

“For far too long, ideology has polluted sports to the point that many federations are in dire straits. Cricket SA and Athletics SA come to mind.

“We need a minister of sports who is more interested in getting our young men and women to the point of success on major international platforms than the politics of federations and sports clubs. Surely we want to win as a nation?” he wrote.