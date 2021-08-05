SA's 4x100m World Relay champions crash out of Tokyo Games

SA’s highly fancied 4x100m relay team crashed out of the heats at the Tokyo Games on Thursday morning, failing at the first handover.

Clarence Munyai and Shaun Maswanganyi looked more like the comic relief of an event where SA were expected to compete for a medal after going into the showpiece as the World Relay champions.

In a bizarre mix-up Munyai, starting the relay, failed to find Maswanganyi and nearly ran into him, looking at one point as if he was trying to hitch a piggyback ride.

All the athletes who started the race held the batons in their right hands, including Munyai. That meant they needed to pass to their teammates’ left hands, and to facilitate that they needed to move to the left side of their lanes.

They all did that except for Munyai who shifted to the right of the SA lane, away from Maswanganyi’s waiting left hand, and half ran into the back of him.

Munyai was part of the team that won gold at World Relays in Poland in early May, running the third leg which was also a right hand-left hand switch.

Poor anchor Akani Simbine, fourth in the individual 100m on Sunday, could do nothing but watch the horror show unfold. It was the same for Chederick van Wyk, whose only race at the Olympics was this relay.

He was selected as a reserve but cemented his spot after Gift Leotlela, who was supposed to run the opening leg of the relay, was injured at the weekend.