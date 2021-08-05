Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says the team that SA sent to the Olympic Games in Tokyo does not reflect the demographics of the country.

The South African Sport and Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) sent a squad of 185 athletes‚ the largest contingent the country has ever sent to an Olympics‚ to participate in 17 of the 33 sporting codes in Japan.

South Africa have only managed three medals, after Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed gold and silver in the 200m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke respectively‚ and Bianca Buitendag took silver in the surfing.

Most of the federations took all-white teams or predominantly white teams to Tokyo and Mthethwa said the time had come for the government to accelerate transformation so that teams reflect the demographics of the country at international tournaments.

“The team which represented SA at the Olympics is not reflective of the demographics of the country‚” said Mthethwa during his engagement with media on Thursday.