Jamaican women underline sprint dominance with big relay win

06 August 2021 - 16:09 By Reuters
Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica celebrate winning the gold medal in the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Jamaica surged to an emphatic win in the women's 4x100m relay on Friday, posting a national record 41.02 seconds to finish well clear of the United States and Britain.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, who now has all three available sprint golds at Tokyo, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson delivered again, after Briana Williams had done her job on the opening leg.

It was Jamaica's first gold in the event since 2004, after back to back silvers behind the U.S. in London and Rio.

