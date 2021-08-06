The men’s 4x400m relay team ran a season’s best in their heat at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday‚ but that was not enough to qualify for Saturday’s final.

Lythe Pillay‚ Zakiti Nene‚ Ranti Dikgali and Thapelo Phora clocked 3min 01.18sec to finish seventh in the second eliminator of the night‚ beating only Colombia.

Six of the eight qualifying teams ran faster than the 2:59.21 SA record set in the heats at the 2011 world championships. SA went on to win silver there‚ but were seventh at London 2012 in 3:03.46.

Overall‚ SA were the 12th-quickest in Tokyo‚ ahead of even Great Britain.