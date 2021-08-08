Gritty Gelant and macho Mokoka no match for Kenya's marathon giant

SA’s last hope of a fourth medal at the Tokyo Olympics faded quietly when Stephen Mokoka quit a little past the halfway mark of the men’s marathon on Sunday morning.

Mokoka, fifth at the 2019 world championships, and Elroy Gelant had stuck determinedly to the lead group for more than half of what turned out to be a brutal race with 30 runners failing to finish. The third South African, Desmond Mokgobo, was never in contention.

Mokoka burst into the lead briefly to take the field through halfway in 1hr 05min 13sec, but when Kenya’s world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge attacked soon after that, the SA duo were unable to punch back.

Gelant slipped off the pace quickly, and Mokoka, empty after his macho antics, was reduced to walking not long afterwards before pulling out.

Kipchoge sped up over the second half of the race to cross the line in 2:08:38 and win by 1min 20sec ahead of Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands and Belgium’s Basir Abdi.