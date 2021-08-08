Three-time Olympian Anaso Jobodwana was selected as Team SA’s flag-bearer for the Tokyo Olympic Games closing ceremony on Sunday.

“I’m filled with pride that I’m able to do this‚” said 29-year-old Jobodwana‚ a 200m finalist at London 2012 and a 200m bronze medallist at the 2015 world championships.

“This is my third Olympics and it feels special for me to be able to close off an amazing Olympics based on all the circumstances that we have been through in the past year.”

Jobodwana‚ the World Student Games 100m and 200m champion in 2013‚ suffered an injury in late 2015 that arguably cost him a medal at Rio 2016‚ and he has been unable to rediscover his world-beating form since.

Making it to three Games is no mean feat‚ considering the SA record is four.

Team SA closed out the Games with three medals and 52nd on the medals table and third among the African nations behind Kenya and Uganda.​