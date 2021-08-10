Sport

What you said: Percy Tau should not rush a reunion with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly

10 August 2021 - 09:00
Insiders told TimesLIVE late last Thursday night that the two clubs had agreed terms with Percy Tau, with the former Mamelodi Sundowns player only having to sign on the dotted line to complete the deal.
Image: Brighton & Hove Albion

Percy Tau should stay in Europe and not “rush” to join the Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, said many TimesLIVE readers.

Soccer fans had lots to say last week after TimesLIVE reported that the club, led by SA's Pitso Mosimane, had reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for Tau.

They said all that was left was for Tau to put pen to paper and seal the deal.

Last month, Tau, fondly known as the “Lion of Judah”, had fans singing his praises after he scored his first goal for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 3-1 preseason friendly against Luton Town. 

TimesLIVE ran a poll last week asking if Tau's imminent move was a good one or a “downgrade”.

Forty-nine percent said he was giving up on Europe too soon.

That was only slightly more than the 45% who said Tau should move to get playing time.

Six percent said they didn't mind because they “support Orlando Pirates”.

On social media readers were also split, with many saying it was a stepdown for the player.

"A huge flop of his career. He used to be playing against the likes of Man City, but now he's going to be playing against Horoya FC," wrote Kgopi Mawela Sathekge.

Others argued he should be playing more regularly and go where that is more likely.

"As long as he'll have more game time, I'm fine with it. He's not getting any younger, so he should keep playing. Plus Al Ahly is the biggest team in Africa," wrote Mashudu Netshishivhe.

