What you said: Percy Tau should not rush a reunion with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly
Percy Tau should stay in Europe and not “rush” to join the Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, said many TimesLIVE readers.
Soccer fans had lots to say last week after TimesLIVE reported that the club, led by SA's Pitso Mosimane, had reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for Tau.
They said all that was left was for Tau to put pen to paper and seal the deal.
Last month, Tau, fondly known as the “Lion of Judah”, had fans singing his praises after he scored his first goal for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 3-1 preseason friendly against Luton Town.
TimesLIVE ran a poll last week asking if Tau's imminent move was a good one or a “downgrade”.
Forty-nine percent said he was giving up on Europe too soon.
That was only slightly more than the 45% who said Tau should move to get playing time.
Six percent said they didn't mind because they “support Orlando Pirates”.
On social media readers were also split, with many saying it was a stepdown for the player.
"A huge flop of his career. He used to be playing against the likes of Man City, but now he's going to be playing against Horoya FC," wrote Kgopi Mawela Sathekge.
Others argued he should be playing more regularly and go where that is more likely.
"As long as he'll have more game time, I'm fine with it. He's not getting any younger, so he should keep playing. Plus Al Ahly is the biggest team in Africa," wrote Mashudu Netshishivhe.
Bad move for S.A we need more bafana bafana players abroad.— Sakhile Mbokazi (@MbokaziSakhile) August 6, 2021
It's a great move for Bafana Bafana, it's really useless having our star players inactive in England that's why our squad is always horrible. Look at our performance at COSAFA local active players, Olympics and CAF local with inactive exports very horrible.— Promisxn (@PLehungwane) August 7, 2021
I am really praying for this move to fail pic.twitter.com/QjdN9iK08J— Coach Xolani Zwane (@iamxolanizwane) August 7, 2021
No ...not a good move....he must just stay in England and build his future..when they fire Pitso...he will regret being there..— Jabulani mkwane (@Javantino) August 6, 2021
A very, very bad move. Instead of going to play in Egypt, Percy Tau might as well come back to the DSTV Premiership. Come back home. It is as simple as that.— Motlhanka Wilfred Kabelo (@MotlhankaWilfr1) August 6, 2021