What you said: Percy Tau should not rush a reunion with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly

Percy Tau should stay in Europe and not “rush” to join the Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, said many TimesLIVE readers.

Soccer fans had lots to say last week after TimesLIVE reported that the club, led by SA's Pitso Mosimane, had reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for Tau.

They said all that was left was for Tau to put pen to paper and seal the deal.

Last month, Tau, fondly known as the “Lion of Judah”, had fans singing his praises after he scored his first goal for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 3-1 preseason friendly against Luton Town.

TimesLIVE ran a poll last week asking if Tau's imminent move was a good one or a “downgrade”.

Forty-nine percent said he was giving up on Europe too soon.

That was only slightly more than the 45% who said Tau should move to get playing time.

Six percent said they didn't mind because they “support Orlando Pirates”.