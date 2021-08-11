POLL | How much should Olympic medallists get in bonuses?
There are high expectations for the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to financially reward the athletes who bagged medals for Team SA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The recently concluded Games saw SA swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker bag a gold and a silver medal, and surfer Bianca Buitendag bring home silver.
While the pair made SA proud, their supporters were fuming after weekend reports claimed Sascoc will not give them bonuses.
This resulted in several public initiatives, including crowdfunding, to help raise money and gifts in honour of the athletes.
TimesLIVE reported that Sascoc vice-president Lwandile Simelane and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa last week did not indicate whether bonuses will be paid when asked about financial rewards for Olympic medallists.
Sascoc president Barry Hendricks on Tuesday dismissed “off the mark” reports about the perceived refusal to reward the athletes.
“We have been consistent in saying we are in negotiations with partners over the issue of financial rewards to medallists at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
“It is true the amounts have not been finalised, given that the negotiations are ongoing. However, there has never been a point whereby a decision has been made to not offer medallists incentives,” said Hendricks.
The committee gave athletes R500‚000 for gold‚ R250‚000 for silver and R100‚000 for bronze under former sports minister Fikile Mbalula.
The coaches of each podium finisher were also awarded.