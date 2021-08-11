Wine and crowdfunding: SA clubs together to reward Olympic medallists amid bonus fiasco

He said government must offer financial rewards to sportspeople, especially if they perform well in global competitions.

“Every sportsman from golf, rugby and soccer to swimming have something in common. They love what they do. But love doesn’t pay the bills and do not produce world champions and world records. It is the SA flag waving and our anthem playing when we win. Athletes’ dedication and hard work should be rewarded in a bonus system, as it was in the past. We know we can’t pay all the athletes, but how can we not reward the medal winners?” he asked.

Former rugby star Bryan Habana started a crowdfunding page to help raise funds to reward Schoenmaker and Buitendag.

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks on Tuesday dismissed the reports from the weekend, saying medallists from the Games and Paralympics will receive financial bonuses.

He said he didn’t want the issue of bonuses to distract athletes at both Games.

“We have been consistent in saying we are in negotiations with partners over the issue of financial rewards to medallists at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

“It is true the amounts have not been finalised, given that the negotiations are ongoing. However, there has never been a point whereby a decision has been made to not offer medallists incentives,” said Hendricks.

TimesLIVE reported that medallists received R500‚000 for gold‚ R250‚000 for silver and R100‚000 for bronze under former sports minister Fikile Mbalula, with coaches also receiving incentives.

Vusimusi Mkhize‚ director-general in the department of sports‚ arts and culture said only medallists will get bonuses.

“The incentives will only be for the medallists as they are the people who have showed SA’s potential in terms of successful achievement at the Olympics, and we do need to appreciate their work,” said Mkhize.