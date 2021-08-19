Sport

Golf

Gary Player laments the end of lifelong love affair after wife dies

19 August 2021 - 10:27 By Sport Staff
GARY PLAYER
GARY PLAYER
Image: Supplied

Golfing legend Gary Player has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Vivienne, lamenting the end of a love affair that started seven decades ago.

“The unthinkable has happened,” said 85-year-old Player, who won nine major titles from 1959 to 1978, including a career grand slam.

“My wife of 64 years, my childhood sweetheart, my rock, and my soul mate Vivienne has lost her battle with pancreatic cancer,” he wrote in a statement on Wednesday night.

“I cannot describe the deep sense of sadness I feel at having lost the one person who has always meant the world to me. Vivienne has been a constant in my life from the moment I first set eyes on her when I was 14.”

Player recounted how she raised their six children almost single-handedly while he competed around the world.

“She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a wonderful human being who cared so deeply for others and lived her life in service to others.”

Player said she had taught him and their children the values of love, faith and trust.

“When we first met, I had no doubt it was love at first sight and it turned out to be a love story of a lifetime. I believe it will also be so when we are finally together again. Until then, I will miss my Viv dearly.”

READ MORE

Blast from the past: Player bags sixth Major at Oakland Hills

Today in SA sports history: August 6
Sport
1 week ago

Blast from the past: Player wins the claret jug for second and third time

Today in SA sports history: July 13
Sport
1 month ago

Blast from the past: Player completes Grand Slam to join the golfing greats

Today in SA sports history: June 21
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tension escalates at MamKhize's Royal AM as Bloemfontein Celtic arrive in ... Soccer
  2. Molemela family: ‘We gave Max Tshabalala our blessings to sell Celtic’ Soccer
  3. Bloemfontein Celtic superfan Botha Msila: ‘They killed me’ Soccer
  4. Emotional Mabunda leaves Sundowns: ‘I was always the No 1 supporter of the club’ Soccer
  5. ‘She knows what she wants so why judge her?’ — What Mzansi thinks of MaMkhize ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference