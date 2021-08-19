Glover to step down as tennis SA CEO

Tennis SA (TSA) has announced that CEO Richard Glover will step down from his position at the end of 2021.

Glover has decided not to extend his contract, as he feels this is the natural end of his leadership cycle and he is ready for a new challenge.

Glover took over as TSA CEO in 2016 and came with a wealth of experience in the sports industry, having worked both locally and internationally.

“This is very much my decision. Sometimes sports administrators overstay their welcome and cling on past their sell by date," he said.