Glover to step down as tennis SA CEO

19 August 2021 - 13:01 By Ofentse Ratsie
Tennis SA CEO, Richard Glover.
Image: Frennie Shivambu

Tennis SA (TSA) has announced that CEO Richard Glover will step down from his position at the end of 2021.

Glover has decided not to extend his contract, as he feels this is the natural end of his leadership cycle and he is ready for a new challenge.

Glover took over as TSA CEO in 2016 and came with a wealth of experience in the sports industry, having worked both locally and internationally.

“This is very much my decision. Sometimes sports administrators overstay their welcome and cling on past their sell by date," he said.

“I never wanted to do that, and this feels like the natural end of my time at TSA. There are some things that I wish I could have done differently, but on balance I believe I will leave TSA in a better space than when I found it.”

TSA President, Gavin Crookes, thanked Glover for his contribution.

“Richard has been a ‘game changer’ for Tennis SA. His self-effacing personality, coupled with his ability to inspire and lead, underpinned by delivery and the creation of a level of trust never before experienced among Tennis SA’s many stakeholders, is testament to his success as our CEO," said Crookes.

“Richard’s ability to listen, guide and encourage within a challenging and competitive environment, while at all times keeping a measured, rational and objective perspective are attributes rarely found in society today.”

TSA Vice-President, Riad Davids, echoed Crookes’ comment.

“Richard, from the start, always delivered much more than was expected," he said.

“His ability to get everyone to buy in, as well as to package and sell ideas and get commercial partners involved in tennis is a testament to his hard work and endurance.

“Tennis is much richer for having been led by Richard and long may his legacy continue.”

