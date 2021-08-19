Sascoc announces Lift airline collab with Team SA, but still no word on medallist bonuses

“We hope that our athletes make it all the way to their respective finals, win medals and achieve their personal goals. We’re so happy to be a part of their journey and offer them great flight experiences and amazing flexibility,” said Ayache.

TimesLIVE reported at the weekend that Sascoc unveiled a team of four tennis players that will represent SA in Tokyo.

Kgothatso Montjane, Mariska Venter, Evans Maripa and Leon Els will compete in the singles and doubles competitions from August 24.

Montjane, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the Wimbledon Championships in London last month, has her sights on a medal.

“I've always said in Tokyo I just want to aim for a medal — it doesn't matter which colour — and after my performance at Wimbledon I don't see why it's not attainable,” she said.

The partnership comes after Sascoc moved to clarify reports that it would not be rewarding medallists for their achievement at the games.

The reports resulted in several public initiatives, including crowdfunding, to help raise money and gifts in honour of the athletes.

TimesLIVE reported that Sascoc vice-president Lwandile Simelane and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa did not initially indicate whether bonuses will be paid when asked about financial rewards for Olympic medallists.

But Hendricks later said they would be rewarded.

“We have been consistent in saying we are in negotiations with partners over the issue of financial rewards to medallists at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

“It is true the amounts have not been finalised, given that the negotiations are ongoing. However, there has never been a point whereby a decision has been made to not offer medallists incentives,” said Hendricks.

The committee gave athletes R500‚000 for gold‚ R250‚000 for silver and R100‚000 for bronze under former sports minister Fikile Mbalula.

The coaches of each podium finisher were also rewarded.