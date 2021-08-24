Sport

Sunshine Tour announces new partnership deal

24 August 2021
Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt: 'Our professionals are always looking for that extra edge in competition.'
Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt: 'Our professionals are always looking for that extra edge in competition.'
The Sunshine Tour has announced a partnership with leading health club brand Planet Fitness.

According to a statement, Planet Fitness says it will give all of its member professionals nationwide gym access for the elite physical training that modern professional golfers require.

“It’s a pleasure for us to welcome on board Planet Fitness as one of our newest partners,” said Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour. “Our professionals are always looking for that extra edge in competition and being physically prepared for tournaments is a vital part of the training routine of any modern golf professional.

“Planet Fitness offers our members access to a world-class facility with the latest training methods available.”

MD of Planet Fitness Mannee de Wet earlier this year backed the South African Olympic and Paralympic teams with a four-year Tokyo to Paris commitment which elevated the brand even further as an official Olympic team training facility.

“We are proud of our South African heritage and are tremendously proud of this country’s sporting professionals — we understand the commitment it takes to build stamina in a sporting career,” he said.

“We’re extremely excited about our new partnership with the Sunshine Tour and are looking forward to working with the professional golfers to ensure they’re able to perform at their best.

“Ours is a world of health and fitness and our passion lies in supporting people to reach their fitness goals, ranging from those who just want to lead a healthy lifestyle, to elite athletes such as professional golfers. Our clubs, training programmes, classes and personal trainers are constantly evolving to ensure we are ahead of the game with a reputation for having a smart tech edge and partnering the world’s best when it comes to equipment and facilities.”

