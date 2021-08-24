Sunshine Tour announces new partnership deal

The Sunshine Tour has announced a partnership with leading health club brand Planet Fitness.

According to a statement, Planet Fitness says it will give all of its member professionals nationwide gym access for the elite physical training that modern professional golfers require.

“It’s a pleasure for us to welcome on board Planet Fitness as one of our newest partners,” said Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour. “Our professionals are always looking for that extra edge in competition and being physically prepared for tournaments is a vital part of the training routine of any modern golf professional.