Day three came and went without a medal for SA in sweltering temperatures at the Tokyo Paralympics‚ but records were broken‚ personal bests bested‚ finals made and the podium step was just a heartbeat away for a farmer woman.

At 35‚ Sheryl James took up competitive sprinting relatively late in life‚ starting just three years ago. On Friday‚ she came within a little over two tenths of a second of winning bronze in the 200m for the cerebral palsied‚ having broken the African record twice in one day‚ a feat she later admitted may have taken a little out of her.

Her heat time of 27.73 secs was followed by 27.57 in a final dominated by the Chinese runner Xiaoyan Wen‚ who set a new world record of 26.58 in her victory.

“I could feel the earlier race in my body a little more than I would have wanted to‚” said James‚ who lists her occupations as “athlete” and “farmer”.

“I tired at the end a little bit so I couldn’t push as much as I’d have liked to. I felt the third-placed athlete (France’s Mandy Francois-Elie) coming back to me a bit in the straight and I thought‚ ‘there’s my chance!’‚ and then I also tired and that was the end of it.”

James’s nickname is Takalani‚ “to be happy”, and despite finishing eighth in the 100m which he won in Rio‚ her teammate Charl du Toit‚ fresh from his stint as the team’s flag carrier‚ still managed to sport his characteristic smile after the race.

“I have to admit that I’m disappointed at how it went‚” said Du Toit‚ who came home in 11.63 behind winner American Nick Mayhugh‚ whose time of 10.95 broke the world record he had set earlier in the day.