Ethiopia's Nare running away with Spar series as she takes Durban race

Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare is literally running away with the Spar 10km Women's Challenge Grand Prix.

On Saturday, Nare, of the Nedbank team, won her third successive race of the series, finishing at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in a time of 32 min 07 sec, ahead of second-placed Glenrose Xaba (32:59) of Boxer and third placed Gerda Steyn (33:07) of Nedbank.

The top five was completed by promising 20-year-old Tayla Kavanagh (Nedbank) 33:27 and Fortunate Chidzivo (Retail Capital) in time of 33:27 on what was largely a flat course.

With this win, Nare has tightened her grip on the series and is the favourite to win the grand prix with three races remaining in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth in the coming weeks.

Nare said the Durban wind made her race difficult at the beginning.

“Because it was windy, I decided to start a little bit slower and stay with the rest of the group, which was a different strategy because in Pietermaritzburg and Cape Town it was not as windy as here in Durban.

“I wanted to run a fast time but it was hard to do it with the wind and with no other ladies pushing me in terms of pace. It wasn’t my plan to break 30 minutes because it is too fast, but my goal was to run under 31 minutes.

“I tried to do it in Cape Town but I was unsuccessful and because of the wind I couldn't do it today, but I will try to do it in Port Elizabeth whether there is wind or no wind.”