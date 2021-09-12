Sport

Bagnaia claims maiden MotoGP win after battle with Marquez at Aragon GP

12 September 2021 - 15:01 By Reuters
Francesco Bagnaia of Italy held his nerve against a challenge from Marc Marquez.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Pole sitter Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati held off a spirited challenge from Honda's Marc Marquez to win his first MotoGP race at the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday.

Marquez piled on the pressure and tried to overtake Bagnaia seven times with three laps to go but the Italian took the position right back by lunging on the inside each and every time in an epic battle for victory.

World champion Joan Mir of Suzuki finished third while championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who started third on the grid, had a poor start and eventually finished eighth. 

