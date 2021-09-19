WATCH | Pele continues recovery, undergoes physiotherapy in hospital

Soccer legend Pele continues to recover from colon surgery, with his family posting a video of the 80-year-old Brazilian smiling while undergoing physiotherapy in his Sao Paulo hospital room.

The former Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos player had a tumor removed on September 4 and has been in and out of the intensive care unit at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo in the days since.

His daughter Kely posted a video of him doing leg exercises and then shadow boxing with the camera on her Instagram feed.