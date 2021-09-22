Sport

WATCH | LOL! Proteas captain Temba Bavuma take a jab at Siya Kolisi’s batting

22 September 2021 - 08:00
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma wished Springbok captain Siya Kolisi luck for the clash against the All Blacks.
Image: Getty Images

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma had the TL in stitches this week when the took a jab at Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s batting.

On Tuesday, Bavuma shared a video of Kolisi swinging a bat passionately but failing to hit the ball. 

An unimpressed Bavuma told Kolisi to forget about the tips his fellow cricketer, Lungi Ngidi, told him if he wanted to improve his game. 

“Leader, forget those batting tips from Lungi Ngidi, sukum’mamela (don’t listen to him),” said Bavuma.

“All the best for the clash against New Zealand.”

The Springbok is set to go head-to-head with the All Blacks on Saturday in what will be their 100th Test. 

The match will take place in Australia after it was initially scheduled for Dunedin in New Zealand.

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said they have made the necessary mental switch for their Test against New Zealand after identifying their errors against Australia and setting new goals for their last two Rugby Championship matches.

“It’s important to always look back at a performance objectively, and that means taking out the emotion quickly and looking at the plan and how it was executed on the day so you can stay on task and focus on the next challenge,” said Davids.

“We know we didn’t perform to our standards and we had an in-depth discussion about that, but we have a new challenge in the next two weeks against the All Blacks  so we cannot dwell on the past.

“The focus must be on where we can improve and what we need to do to put in a better performance this week.”

