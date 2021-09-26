Sport

'I'm no sulker and I'll get back to grind,' says Joshua after Usyk loss

26 September 2021 - 15:51 By Reuters
Anthony Joshua in action against Oleksandr Usyk.
Anthony Joshua in action against Oleksandr Usyk.
Image: ANDREW COULDRIDGE

Deposed heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said he would not waste time sulking after his unanimous points defeat by classy Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in London on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Londoner was unable to counter the superior boxing skills of Usyk as he suffered his second professional defeat to lose his WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

His chastening defeat scuppered the prospect of a unification fight against WBC holder Tyson Fury, who fights American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas next month.

Joshua, sporting bruises around both eyes, said his first thoughts after the loss were how he could improve, with a re-match against the undefeated Usyk his likely next option.

"When I was walking back through the tunnel, I just said to myself, 'I'm ready to get back to the gym, I'm ready to just put that work in'," Joshua, who had the vast majority of support from a 67,000 crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, said.

"I just want to get back to the gym, get back on the grind and improve, so when I fight these good guys and see that they are hurt I can capitalise on the opportunity.

"I'm a different kind of animal. I'm not a sulker. This is a blessed opportunity, to be able to fight for the heavyweight title of the world, fight good fighters time and time again and for people to come out."

Joshua said he had trouble seeing after the ninth round, owing to the swelling under his right eye caused by the accuracy of Usyk's punches.

Although by that stage he was already struggling to keep pace with the elusive Ukrainian who produced a sensational performance in only his third professional heavyweight bout, having previously been the undisputed cruiserweight king.

A re-match would give Joshua the opportunity to set the record straight, although on the evidence of Saturday night he would need a vastly different strategy as trying to "out-box" Usyk was clearly doomed to failure.

"I'm going back to look at ways that I can improve. Straight away, I've already been watching the fight and thinking 'I could've done that better'," Joshua said.

"I'm not going to be going home and be crying about it, because this is war. It's a long process. This isn't just one fight and then I'm done."

This defeat was more worrying for Joshua than his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 -- which he avenged in a re-match -- because he was largely outclassed for 12 rounds.

His promoter Eddie Hearn said Joshua would have to find a way to improve to beat Usyk.

"He will have to make fundamental changes, he will have to box differently," Hearn told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He is going to go away and all he will do is think about Oleksandr Usyk. He will be thinking: 'How can I beat him, how can I improve?' He is obsessed with improving."

Hearn said it was doubtful a re-match would happen in Ukraine, saying it would more likely be in Britain or a third country. Wherever it is, Usyk remains a formidable barrier to Joshua's hopes of taking on Fury anytime soon.

"As I said, I'll fight Tyson Fury, (Deontay) Wilder, without the belts," a defiant Joshua said.

"The belts are fun. It's great, it's legacy. But with or without the belts, I'll fight whoever." 

MORE:

Muhammad Ali vs Malcolm X: 'Blood Brothers' breaks down giants' battle

This documentary paints a poignant picture of how the boxing legend and rights activist were manipulated into opposite corners
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

Manny Pacquiao faces toughest fight yet in run for Philippines presidency

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao may have signed up for his toughest fight yet in running for president of the Philippines, facing doubts about his ...
Sport
6 days ago

Boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president in 2022

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao said on Sunday he will run for president of the Philippines next year, after railing against corruption in government and ...
Sport
1 week ago

Collectors set to fight it out to box Rocky and Rambo memorabilia

Sylvester Stallone is downsizing, so some of his collectables are headed for auction
Lifestyle
1 week ago

‘Rocky’ knives, ‘Rambo’ headband: Sly Stallone movie memorabilia to be auctioned

The auction will take place on December 5 at Julien's Auctions.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Teboho Mokoena in the zone Soccer
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Sometimes club bosses’ treatment of coaches is hard to swallow Sport
  3. BBK UNPLUGGED | Shades of Chinese footy on the Durban coastline Sport
  4. Hugely improved Springboks punished by All Blacks at the death Rugby
  5. Bulls thumped by Leinster in URC opener Rugby

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app