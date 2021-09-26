Sport

Lewis Hamilton takes his 100th Formula One win with victory in Russia

26 September 2021 - 16:25 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain celebrates winning his 100th Grand Prix during the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with a victory in Russia that sent him back on top of the championship.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second, after starting in last place, to limit the damage with Hamilton now two points clear. Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari.

While seven-time world champion Hamilton celebrated a personal century, his Mercedes team maintained their own 100% record in Sochi. The champions have won every Russian grand prix since the first in 2014. 

