Bafana Bafana fans are ‘not keen’ to get the Covid-19 jab, even if it means watching matches for free
Football fans are not impressed by the SA Football Association’s (Safa) decision to allow free entry to watch Bafana Bafana at FNB Stadium only to those who are vaccinated.
The association made the announcement via a statement on Saturday.
“Only fans who are vaccinated will get free entry into the forthcoming Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup match between SA and Ethiopia scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium on October 12,” said the association.
Safa said the National Soccer League will follow the same trend and use the Soweto Derby to encourage the mass vaccination drive.
The association’s national executive committee (NEC) members are also required to undergo mandatory vaccination to be allowed entry into meetings.
“Safa NEC members will have to be vaccinated and show their vaccination certificates or produce a recent negative Covid-19 result whenever they attend meetings.
“Everyone attending the Safa meetings and events, including the support staff, should also be vaccinated. This includes all players playing in Safa competitions, referees, coaches and everyone involved. Those who do not meet the requirements will not be allowed to participate in any football events. The deadline for this drive is October30 2021,” said the association.
While some agreed with the proposal, saying it will encourage people to get the vaccine, others poked fun at it and joked that Bafana Bafana were not worth the effort.
Here are some of the reactions:
After Bafana Bafana, they're going to convince the fans of those two mediocre teams from Soweto to watch Soweto Derby for free. Sithule nje, siyabuka. pic.twitter.com/K3EZpgnXYi— Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) October 3, 2021
So SAFA Is Promoting Vaccine 💉 Through Bafana Bafana Now 😅😂🤣I Mean We Are Not Even Sure That Bafana Will Win pic.twitter.com/PP7XcMEmPU— Mokete Kamohelo (@MoketeKamohelo) October 3, 2021
The anti vaxxers are pressed about the free tickets SAFA is giving to vaccinated people to watch Bafana Bafana. Don’t thread bro it’s got nothing to do with you. Societies have moved on it’s the same everywhere. You’re going to tweet hurt a lot in the next few months 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5mAUKcB1Yy— Sbudda Radebe (@EphraimSbudda) October 3, 2021
Forget your clubs, Vaccinated soccer fans can go watch Bafana Bafana play their next match. BAFANA BAFANA GUYS!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣that’s what you get🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/L2vWQXVc21— Jagman (@Jagman4sho) October 3, 2021
the trick should've been..."if bafana bafana wins we all have to vaccinate " pic.twitter.com/EI3wS8f6ht— Legodi Chaka (@chaka_legodi) October 3, 2021