Bafana Bafana fans are ‘not keen’ to get the Covid-19 jab, even if it means watching matches for free

Football fans are not impressed by the SA Football Association’s (Safa) decision to allow free entry to watch Bafana Bafana at FNB Stadium only to those who are vaccinated.

The association made the announcement via a statement on Saturday.

“Only fans who are vaccinated will get free entry into the forthcoming Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup match between SA and Ethiopia scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium on October 12,” said the association.

Safa said the National Soccer League will follow the same trend and use the Soweto Derby to encourage the mass vaccination drive.

The association’s national executive committee (NEC) members are also required to undergo mandatory vaccination to be allowed entry into meetings.