What you said: Royal AM's money blowing video was ‘unprofessional and cringey’

Football fans have shared their shock at Royal AM's “money-blowing” viral video, saying it’s unprofessional and cringey.

The Durban-based team made headlines this week after Royal AM officials and owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize were seen in a video giving their players cash after a 2-1 win against Maritzburg United at Chatsworth stadium.

In it, Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane can be seen walking onto the pitch with an envelope filled with cash to hand to players in front of the cameras.

Some players looked uncomfortable as their unfazed employers continued to give out piles of cash.

One person can be heard shouting, “Come get your sweets.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker said an investigation is under way regarding Royal AM's conduct.

“I will only be able to make an assessment after I have looked at all the documentation,” he said.

71% of football fans who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said Royal AM was wrong for dishing out cash on the pitch, 22% said the team had the right to do whatever they want with their money, and 6% wondered what Royal AM would do if they win the league.