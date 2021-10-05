What you said: Royal AM's money blowing video was ‘unprofessional and cringey’
Football fans have shared their shock at Royal AM's “money-blowing” viral video, saying it’s unprofessional and cringey.
The Durban-based team made headlines this week after Royal AM officials and owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize were seen in a video giving their players cash after a 2-1 win against Maritzburg United at Chatsworth stadium.
In it, Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane can be seen walking onto the pitch with an envelope filled with cash to hand to players in front of the cameras.
Some players looked uncomfortable as their unfazed employers continued to give out piles of cash.
One person can be heard shouting, “Come get your sweets.”
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker said an investigation is under way regarding Royal AM's conduct.
“I will only be able to make an assessment after I have looked at all the documentation,” he said.
71% of football fans who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said Royal AM was wrong for dishing out cash on the pitch, 22% said the team had the right to do whatever they want with their money, and 6% wondered what Royal AM would do if they win the league.
On social media, many users sang the same tune, saying handing out money on the field was unprofessional.
“I'm concerned about the tax implications of such action. How do players declare that money to Sars? And why the need to carry so much cash at a football stadium? Royal AM should have acted better, and Sars must definitely investigate this matter, and ensure that all due taxes are duly collected,” said Musa Mnyandu.
“This is still the first 15 games where teams are still settling. The next 15 games would be extremely tougher and let's hope she [Mkhize] will keep the momentum of dishing such money until the end. The Hawks and Sars are also watching and it would not be surprising if they both start to investigate the source of such money,” said Letlotlo Aaron Thabo Maupa.
“Kaizer Motaung, [Irvin] Khoza and [Patrice] Motsepe are extremely rich, yet they've always showed humility and have assembled their respective teams to be successful. This kind of childish behaviour and excitement by Mamkhize and her son will not take long to end in tears,” said Lebohang Tes Ngwako.
Lungelo Hlongwane said, “I am not against the bonuses, but they should have done it professionally. It would be nice if the money was deposited into their accounts. Now it looks like an unprofessional club. It also put the players into danger of being robbed.”
What a mess ,treating professionals like kids pic.twitter.com/FV4uyYFfZL— clara🤍💚❤@Rangata 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@RangaClara) October 5, 2021