World Netball announces Proteas captain Bongi Msomi as ambassador for Africa

Inspirational Proteas captain Bongi Msomi has been named as the official athlete ambassador for the Africa region by World Netball (WN).

Msomi, who is expected to lead the Proteas during the highly anticipated 2023 Netball World Cup to be hosted in Cape Town, is one of the sport’s most recognisable and popular figures.

Msomi is one of the high-profile SA sports stars who are managed by American rapper Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports, and the roster also includes the likes of Temba Bavuma, Siya Kolisi‚ Cheslin Kolbe‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and Sbu Nkosi

WN president Liz Nicholl CBE said it is Msomi’s good and exemplary attitude off the court that makes her an important role model for the netball family.

“Not only is Bongi an incredible athlete who has brought joy to netball fans everywhere through her dynamic playing style, off the court her commitment to raising the profile of the sport and using netball as a vehicle to empower and educate young women and girls is extraordinary.

“With the Netball World Cup coming to SA in just over two years, Bongi is the perfect person to help us highlight and inspire growth in netball throughout Africa as we head towards this landmark tournament.”

Msomi, who is also a netball coach at University of Johannesburg (UJ), is excited about her appointment.

“Netball has completely changed my life and given me experiences I could never even have dreamt of as a young girl,” Msomi said.

“I am grateful to the people who have paved the way for me, so I am honoured that I will be able to inspire other women and girls and be a role model to them through my position as a World Netball ambassador.”