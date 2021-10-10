Sport

Valtteri Bottas wins in Turkey as Max Verstappen retakes Formula One lead

Verstappen moved six points clear of rivals Lewis Hamilton.

10 October 2021 - 16:01 By Reuters
Race winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the Formula One Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on October 10, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Race winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the Formula One Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on October 10, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Image: Umit Bektas - Pool/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas won a wet Turkish Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second to take back the Formula One world championship lead and move six points clear of Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Hamilton went from 11th on the grid to fifth but was unhappy that a late pit stop denied him a possible podium place. He had been two points ahead of Verstappen going into the race.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez finished third at the Istanbul Park circuit.

Bottas, who had not won for more than a year, also took a bonus point for fastest lap.

More to follow...

READ MORE

Red Bull and Honda to work together beyond F1

Red Bull and Honda said on Thursday they will work together in the wider world of motorsport after the Japanese manufacturer pulls out of Formula One ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Andretti in takeover talks with Sauber F1 owners — reports

US-based Andretti Autosport is in takeover talks with Swiss-based Sauber, owners of the Alfa Romeo Formula One team, according to media reports
Motoring
1 day ago

Gasly fastest in wet final Turkish GP practice session

Pierre Gasly was fastest for AlphaTauri in a wet final practice for the Turkish Grand Prix, with Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bafana beat Ethiopia as they push for World Cup qualification Soccer
  2. Hlatshwayo backs Hugo Broos' call to leave experienced players like Themba ... Soccer
  3. Bafana coach Broos explains decision to substitute Mabasa early in Ethiopia ... Soccer
  4. The three players Bafana Bafana must watch against Ethiopia Soccer
  5. LIVE BLOG: Detemined Bafana go four points clear in Group G Soccer

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting