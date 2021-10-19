Springbok door not slammed

“There is not a door slammed in anyone's face,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said as he assured the players who failed to win selection to his 32-man squad for their tour next month to the UK.

Nienaber announced a squad that will feature just one new addition — Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat — while uncapped Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williamson will again tour with the side as he did in the Rugby Championship.

Springbok coaches often use the end of year tour to introduce fresh talent to the Test arena, but Nienaber believes with the experienced Pieter-Steph du Toit, Frans Malherbe, Cheslin Kolbe, RG Snyman, Faf de Klerk, Rynhardt Elstadt and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg all injured, the Boks have those boxes ticked.

He conceded, however, that they had not developed a young flyhalf, adding it was frustrating that so many pivots are currently injured.

“A guy like Handré (Pollard) is still relatively young,” said Nienaber.

“He will be 30, 31 at next RWC. Elton (Jantjies) will be 32, 33. We wanted experience in the Lions series by going with Morne Steyn as back up. He has now retired from Test rugby.”

Nienaber pointed out that no Rugby World Cup (RWC) has been won with a flyhalf younger than 24.

“You want experience in your spine. Players who are able to deal with pressure situations,” he argued.

Looking at Goosen

He said the injured Johan Goosen was also a player they were “looking at”.

While it generally speaking would have been an easy squad to select, Nienaber conceded there are a few players “who can feel disappointed”.

“I would be. Their challenge will be to deliver consistent performances,” said Nienaber.

His words will come as cold comfort to a player like Stormers utility back Warrick Gelant, who was in the RWC winning squad but had been injured for much of the season. Gelant has been on song in the last month or so and can consider himself unlucky not to make the trip to the UK.