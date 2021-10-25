You can now get your live sports fix at school events — Here’s what you need to know

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted new government regulations to allow spectators to attend school sports events.

The regulations come after President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown alert level 1 to offer hard-hit industries some relief.

School sports events without spectators were allowed in August after they were suspended in May during the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

What has changed?

Contact sport and non-contact sport including training, intraschool and interschool matches and all arts and culture intraschool and interschool activities may resume with spectators.

All arts and culture intraschool and interschool activities can allow audiences, including choir rehearsals and competitions, spelling bees, speech contests, debates and school clubs.