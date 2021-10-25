You can now get your live sports fix at school events — Here’s what you need to know
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has gazetted new government regulations to allow spectators to attend school sports events.
The regulations come after President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown alert level 1 to offer hard-hit industries some relief.
School sports events without spectators were allowed in August after they were suspended in May during the third wave of Covid-19 infections.
What has changed?
Contact sport and non-contact sport including training, intraschool and interschool matches and all arts and culture intraschool and interschool activities may resume with spectators.
All arts and culture intraschool and interschool activities can allow audiences, including choir rehearsals and competitions, spelling bees, speech contests, debates and school clubs.
What is not allowed?
Sharing of drinks is not allowed at all times and face masks must be worn, including in change rooms and training areas, except by those doing vigorous exercise.
The regulations state a Covid-19 compliance officer must be appointed for every venue and a register of all officials, pupils and spectators must be kept by a hosting school for at least 21 days.
The principal of a school or an organiser of a venue hosting an event or activity contemplated in this direction and who fails to comply is liable to a fine or imprisonment.
How many people are allowed?
Up to 2,000 people are allowed at outdoor venues and 750 or fewer at indoor venues.
However, if the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of people while ensuring distances of at least 1.5m between people, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.
Teams, technical officials, volunteers, relevant stadium staff, medical staff and registered members of the media or broadcaster team must leave the venue as soon as their responsibilities are completed.